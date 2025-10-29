Entertainment

Selena Gomez celebrates 'Only Murders in the Building' renewal for season 6

Selena Gomez cheers as the sixth season of 'Only Murders in the Building' set to film in London

  By Hafsa Noor
Selena Gomez couldn't hide her excitement when she learned that Only Murders in the Building was renewed for season 6.

Following the announcement of the hit show’s renewal, the Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram Stories to tease fans about a new location for the upcoming season.

She noted, "Well, looks like our fam is going to London y'all….”

This will mark the first time Only Murders in the Building will be filmed outside the U.S.

She recently posted a clip from the fifth series, as well as a photo of her co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin happily relaxing on camping chairs.

Selena captioned the heartwarming post, "I want to thank our community and fans of @onlymurdershulu for allowing us to even have a season 6! We are eternally grateful we can bring any of you any sort of joy. My deepest gratitude from Steve, Marty and myself."

After hearing the delightful news, fans swarmed the comment section to show their excitement.

A fan wrote, “Omg I'm FREAKING OUT!!! Can't wait to see what Season 6 has in store! The way Selena teased that new location has me guessing all sorts of theories OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding #Season6"

Another commented, " Yessss, we're back! Selena's hint about a new location is giving me LIFE! Can't wait to see where the Arconias go next.”

The new season of Only Murders in the Building is likely to air in 2026.

