Taylor Swift suprises fans with 'Fate of Ophelia' acoustic version release

Taylor Swift releases surprise acoustic version of hit single 'Fate of Ophelia'

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has surprise Swifties by releasing The Fate of Ophelia (Alone In My Tower – Acoustic Version), exclusively on iTunes.

Her chart-topping lead track from The Life of a Showgirl has spent the past three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Official UK Singles Chart since its release on October 3.

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner released a new, acoustic version of the hit song on the music platform.

Taylor's acoustic version sparked mixed reactions from Swifties, with some suggesting there are too many versions, while others argued there can never be too many.

A user wrote on X, “Now that the 4th week at #1 is locked, she'll make the acoustic version available on Spotify and Apple this Friday to fight Golden's Halloween Netflix special boost. Taygenius never fails to amaze me.”

While another praised the pop icon, “OMG ANOTHER VERSION OF OPHELIA, I KNOW WHAT MY NEW SONG ON REPEAT WILL BE.”

“In 10 years’ time, people will try to remember this album… and the only thing that’ll come to mind is how awful it was — the 35 versions released in a single week, and how she pulled the same stunt with the lead single. Because, when there’s no art, there’s always a trick,” a third argued.

To note, Taylor's latest album had already surpassed a record set by Adele's 25, achieving the biggest opening week in US history.

