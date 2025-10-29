Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter puts Short n' Sweet concert on hold for Corey Fogelmanis

The 'Taste' hitmaker and Corey Fogelmanis starred in Disney's hit show, 'Girl Meets World' in 2014

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter halts her ongoing headline-grabbing Short n' Sweet concerts for her special former co-star Corey Fogelmanis.

The Taste singer reunited with her old Disney pal for his new movie, I Wish You All The Best, which premiered in New York City on Monday, October 27.

Sabrina supported her Girl Meets World co-actor secretly despite her busy work schedule, sending the internet into a frenzy.

According to Page Six, an insider revealed that the Grammy-winning musician did not attend the red-carpet ceremony officially; however, she entered the venue from the back doors before the movie started.

The Please Please Please crooner was photographed sitting next to Corey during the special night of his new endeavor.

As the report garnered fans' attention, several began speculating whether the two are quietly dating each other, which forced Sabrina to resume her sold-out shows.

It is important to note that Sabrina Carpenter and Corey Fogelmanis have known each other since they starred in their infamous Disney show, Girl Meets World, which ran for three seasons as a spin-off from the ’90s program Boy Meets World.

However, it is too early to rely on these assumptions as the pair has not confirmed their relationship. 

