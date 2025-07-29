Khloé Kardashian throws lavish Disney-themed birthday party for son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her only son, Tatum Thompson's third birthday in style! 

The Good American founder has proved to the world she can handle her business and motherhood side by side. 

On Monday, July 28, Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories to release the unseen photos from Tatum's Mickey Mouse Clubhouse-themed party for his special day. 

The proud mother gave an inside look at the star-studded bash, flaunting a massive multicoloured balloon arch and cardboard cutouts of characters Mickey Mouse and Pluto.

She kicked off her Stories with a close-up of the front door, showing a man dressed up as a Chip 'N Dale character greeting guests, including Kardashian's 7-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

The Kardashians star also celebrated her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson's special brother, Amari Thompson's birthday alongside her son.  

She confirmed in one of the clips, "We have two cakes because we are celebrating Amari’s birthday and Tatum’s birthday," before adding, "Amari also had a party yesterday, he’s having a double birthday bash as one should."

P.C.: Instagram/Khloé Kardashian
It is worth noting that Tristan Thompson, who shares his two children True and Tatum, with Khloé Kardashian was not included in her posts. 

For those unaware, the former couple briefly dated each other from 2016 to 2021.  

