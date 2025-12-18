Entertainment
‘Stranger Things’ S5 Vol 2: Exclusive clip reveals Will’s risky plan vs. Vecna

After his explosive move against the Demogorgons, Will Byers is now planning a daring strategy against Vecna.

During their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, December 17, the Duffer Brothers sparked a frenzy in fans by revealing an exclusive clip from the upcoming Volume 2 of Stranger Things Season 5.

“This is a really big deal. Guys they brought us and this is a really big deal. A never-before seen clip from episode five that we’re going to premiere tonight. Here's an exclusive look at Strangers Things 5 Volume 2,” stated the 51-year-old comedian excitedly.

The exclusive glimpses show Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) explaining a risky new plan against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

As Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), now a sorcerer, possesses Vecna’s powers and the ability to enter the hive mind, Joyce explains that he will go in again. However, this time, he is not going after a Demogorgon, but Vecna.

“One blow, takes him out, ends him, ends his army, ends this nightmare. That's it,” she says while asking the group their take on the plan, to which they confusingly agree.

This is followed by Robin (Maya Hawke) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) expressing shock how Will ended up controlling the Demogorgons.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 is set to release on Netflix on Christmas, December 25, 2025.

