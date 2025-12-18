Lady Gaga teases new album with ‘special’ connection to fans

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
The ‘Abracadabra’ hitmaker sparks major fan frenzy with new album update amid whirlwind success

Lady Gaga is preparing to drop another hit album soon.

During her conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music for an exciting new episode, the Abracadabra singer sent fans wild by confirming a thrilling new album amid a year of whirlwind success.

In a clip shared by Gaga’s fan page on X, the Mayhem hitmaker revealed that she has been working on new music in the studio.

“I’m doing good. I was in the studio yesterday. I’ve been making a lot of music and it’s kind of like the best making music when you get to see the fans every night,” she told the host.

The songstress explained that after performing for her Monsters, she feels very “energetic” making it easier to produce music.

Sharing that the new music has a connection to her fans, she continued, “I’m really really happy. This album is just so cool the way it is connected with my fans and every night that we play it, it’s just a very special thing."

Gaga added, “It’s totally a different type of show when you are taking the audience through some of your classic and then they’re just going up with the new record. It’s awesome.”

Lady Gaga’s appearance comes after she recently wrapped up the 2025 leg of her hit Mayhem Tour in Sydney on December 13.

She has also been nominated for seven Grammys in the upcoming 2026 ceremony.

