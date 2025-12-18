Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Rob Reiner’s son Nick breaks silence in first hearing on murder charges

Nick Reiner makes shocking statement during his first appearance in court on his parents’ murder counts

  • By Sidra Khan
Rob Reiner’s son Nick breaks silence in first hearing on murder charges
Rob Reiner’s son Nick breaks silence in first hearing on murder charges

Nick Reiner has taken a shocking decision amid being charged with murders.

On Wednesday, December 17, Nick, son of the late Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer, made his first court appearance on charges of murdering his parents, PEOPLE reported.

The 32-year-old appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court in a blue anti-suicide smock and shackles.

In a shocking move regarding his murder charges, Nick has declined to enter a plea, with his attorney, Alan Jackson, telling the judge he would not enter a plea on his client’s behalf.

Upon being questioned if he agrees to waive his rights to a speedy arraignment, Nick broke his silence for the first time, replying, “Yes, your honor.”

Nick Reiner’s arraignment date (Initial court date) has now been scheduled for January 7, 2026.

"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed,” said Alan Jackson while speaking to the reporters.

Nick Reigner charges:

Rob Reiner’s son has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder of his parents Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer.

As per prosecutors, they plan to seek a harsher sentence because the case involves multiple murders and an allegation that he used a dangerous weapon, such as a knife.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty, if convicted. He is being held without bail.

Riley Keough drawn into legal claims involving John Travolta, late Kelly Preston

Riley Keough drawn into legal claims involving John Travolta, late Kelly Preston
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on immense backlash

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on immense backlash

Selena Gomez breaks silence on painful comments about her skin condition

Selena Gomez breaks silence on painful comments about her skin condition
Leonardo DiCaprio drops shocking truth about his 1997 blockbuster movie

Leonardo DiCaprio drops shocking truth about his 1997 blockbuster movie
Sydney Sweeney quietly hangs out with Scooter Braun after 'Housemaid' premiere

Sydney Sweeney quietly hangs out with Scooter Braun after 'Housemaid' premiere
‘Fallout’ season 3 renewal announced ahead of season 2 premiere

‘Fallout’ season 3 renewal announced ahead of season 2 premiere
Warner Bros Discovery board turns down $108.4M bid from Paramount

Warner Bros Discovery board turns down $108.4M bid from Paramount
Rob Reiner's daughter breaks silence after brother's shocking arrest

Rob Reiner's daughter breaks silence after brother's shocking arrest

Finn Wolfhard reveals Joe Keery's huge influence on his music career

Finn Wolfhard reveals Joe Keery's huge influence on his music career
Apple Martin pays special nod to mum Gwyneth Paltrow at key event in NYC

Apple Martin pays special nod to mum Gwyneth Paltrow at key event in NYC

Aiden Ross shares overwhelming reaction after winning ‘The Voice’ Season 28

Aiden Ross shares overwhelming reaction after winning ‘The Voice’ Season 28
Timothée Chalamet twins with mom in bold orange at ‘Marty Supreme’ NYC premiere

Timothée Chalamet twins with mom in bold orange at ‘Marty Supreme’ NYC premiere

Popular News

Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

Kapil Sharma takes sly swipe at Priyanka Chopra in new promo of comedy show

10 hours ago
YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

YouTube to host Oscars in 2029, beginning with 101st ceremony

10 hours ago
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on immense backlash

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori breaks silence on immense backlash

11 hours ago