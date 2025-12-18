Rob Reiner’s son Nick breaks silence in first hearing on murder charges

Nick Reiner has taken a shocking decision amid being charged with murders.
On Wednesday, December 17, Nick, son of the late Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer, made his first court appearance on charges of murdering his parents, PEOPLE reported.
The 32-year-old appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court in a blue anti-suicide smock and shackles.
In a shocking move regarding his murder charges, Nick has declined to enter a plea, with his attorney, Alan Jackson, telling the judge he would not enter a plea on his client’s behalf.
Upon being questioned if he agrees to waive his rights to a speedy arraignment, Nick broke his silence for the first time, replying, “Yes, your honor.”
Nick Reiner’s arraignment date (Initial court date) has now been scheduled for January 7, 2026.
"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed,” said Alan Jackson while speaking to the reporters.
Nick Reigner charges:
Rob Reiner’s son has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder of his parents Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer.
As per prosecutors, they plan to seek a harsher sentence because the case involves multiple murders and an allegation that he used a dangerous weapon, such as a knife.
The charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty, if convicted. He is being held without bail.