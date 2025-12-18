Jennifer Lawrence confesses wild ‘Hunger Games’ hallucination after taking Ambien

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about a surreal experience on the set of The Hunger Games, revealing that she accidentally took Ambien before filming and ended up hallucinating during the shoot.
While conversing with Leonardo DiCaprio during a conversation for Variety and CNN’s Actors on Actors, the No Die Love star revealed that the incident occurred while filming a dance scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman.
She went on to explain that the mix-up led to hallucinations that frustrated co-star Elizabeth Banks.
Lawrence said, “When I did ‘Red Sparrow,’ I took an Adderall instead of a sleeping pill, and then I didn’t sleep all night. I was taking hot showers in a panic. I am not somebody who can function without sleep.”
She continued, “And then I had to say the phrase ‘Senate Armed Services Committee’ in a Russian accent. That sucked. I also once took an Ambien in the morning, thinking it was something else.”
The No Hard Feelings star stated, “It was a dance scene with Philip Seymour Hoffman on the second ‘Hunger Games’ movie. I was hallucinating. Elizabeth Banks got really annoyed with me.”
The Hunger Games franchise ran from 2012 to 2015 and has since expanded with prequels like 2023’s The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and next year’s Sunrise on the Reaping, featuring Lawrence.