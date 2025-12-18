Entertainment
Kendall Jenner sparks romance rumours after low-key outing with Ben Gorham

'The Kardashians' star and the Swedish entrepreneur stepped out to enjoy some time together in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner was spotted enjoying another low-key outing in Los Angeles with luxury fragrance entrepreneur Ben Gorham, fueling fresh buzz around the unlikely pairing.

On Wednesday, The Kardashians star and the Swedish entrepreneur stepped out to enjoy some time together in Los Angeles.

During their outing they were seen while grabbing coffee at Architecture Books, a trendy cafe-bookstore hybrid.

After picking up coffee, Kendall was seen smiling as she and Ben made their way through the parking lot, cup in hand.

For the outing, Jenner served looks in a black sweater worn over a white t-shirt and black pants and her hair was pulled back and she shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

On the other hand, Ben sported a black jacket over a grey crewneck sweatshirt and black jeans.

He also paired his sporty look with a bushy beard, sunglasses, and a backwards baseball hat.

Earlier that day, Jenner and Ben were also spotted browsing a nearby antique shop, La Maison Française Antiques.

Kendall and Ben's recent outing marked their fourth reunion.

The duo made their first outing in September, when they visited a book store in West Hollywood.

In the same month, the duo were photographed grabbing lunch at Summerland’s Field and Fort café.

And in October, they were pictured shopping together at The Row store in Paris.

Kendall's outings with Ben have ignited fan speculation, though many suspect the duo may be joining forces on an upcoming creative project.

