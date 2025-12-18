Rob Reiner’s children react as Nick waives rights in parents’ murder case

Rob Reiner’s children Jake and Romy Reiner have finally spoken out as their brother Nick Reiner faces murder charges.
On Wednesday, December 17, Nick made his first appearance in Los Angeles Superior Court after being charged with the murder of his parents, Rob and Michelle Singer.
At the court, the 32-year-old shocked everyone with his decision to waive right to enter a plea, as his attorney, Alan Jackson, told the presiding judge that his client has declined to defend himself.
In the meantime, Nick’s brother and sister, Jake and Romy, issued a heartbreaking statement, expressing grief on their beloved parents’ death.
Speaking to CBS News, they opened up about the “unimaginable pain” they are going through after the “horrific and devastating loss.”
"The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends,” they reacted in a joint statement.
Jake and Romy continued, “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.”
Furthermore, the duo also asked for privacy "and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”
Notably, they did not make any comments regarding their brother Nick’s murder counts.
Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder of his parents, who were found dead at their Los Angeles residence on Sunday, December 14, by the Los Angeles Fire Department.