Riley Keough drawn into legal claims involving John Travolta, late Kelly Preston

Riley Keough has reportedly been named in newly surfaced court documents alleging she donated her eggs to John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston.
The court documents filed by Priscilla Presley, claimed that the Daisy Jones and The Six star allegedly donated her eggs to the Pulp Fiction star and his late wife Kelly Preston, which were later used to conceive their son Benjamin, now 15.
In a filing it is reported that following Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January 2023, members of the Presley family quickly moved to secure control of the estate and financial distributions, with Kruse and Fialko acting as negotiators and intermediaries.
"Michael Lockwood, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband, and the father of Harper and Finley Lockwood approached Plaintiff Kruse, telling her that John Travolta’s wife, Kelly Preston, had been unable to bear her own children, and Travolta and Presley previously used Lisa Marie’s eggs to get pregnant," the complaint said.
It added Lockwood claimed he and his children were "financially destitute" as Kruse and Fialko worked to try to "manage the constant chaos."
The filing didn't clarify if the late singer's eggs produced a child for Travolta and Presley.
The filing alleged that after Jett Travolta’s death in 2009, John Travolta approached the family again in 2010, seeking help amid career concerns.
It further claimed a deal was arranged in which Riley Keough donated her eggs, leading to Kelly Preston giving birth to their son, Ben.
The filing also mentions that in return for the egg donation, Riley Keough received an old Jaguar and a payment ranging between $10,000 and $20,000.
John Travolta’s late wife was actress Kelly Preston, to whom he was married from 1991 until her death from breast cancer in July 2020 at age 57.
Together, they had three children Jett Travolta, 16, Ella Bleu Travolta, 25, and Benjamin "Ben" Travolta, 15.