Leonardo DiCaprio makes shocking confession about ‘Titanic’ rewatch

The 'One Battle after Another' star shocked the fans with stunning revelation about 1997 hit 'Titanic'

Leonardo DiCaprio has stunned fans by revealing he has never rewatched Titanic, the 1997 blockbuster that catapulted him to global fame.

During a chat with Jennifer Lawrence for Variety’s Actors on Actors, the One Battle After Another star revealed he’s never gone back to watch Titanic.

Upon his response, the Die My Love starlet shot back, “Oh, you should. I bet you could watch it as a movie now, it's so good!”

DiCaprio appeared to confirm he’s never rewatched the three-hour epic with Kate Winslet, adding, “II don’t really watch my films, do you?”

Lawrence quipped, “No. I’ve never made something like Titanic, if I did I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, ‘I wonder if I’m good at acting?’ I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is.”

DiCaprio's revelation made waves on social media as the fans turned to the comment section to express their reaction.

One user wrote, “How can you be the main actor in a popular movie and never seen the movie?”

Another commented, “Leonardo DiCaprio admitting he's never seen Titanic might be the most Actors on Actors moment ever.”

The third noted, “There's no way Leonardo DiCaprio would watch Titanic, it's now over 25 years old…”

Leonardo DiCaprio memorably portrayed starving artist Jack Dawson in James Cameron's 1997 romantic disaster epic, which amassed $2.264 billion from a $200 million budget and won 11 Academy Awards.

