Emily Blunt brings back her iconic red hair for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

Emily Blunt turned heads in New York City as she debuted her signature red locks once again while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The sequel brings the A Quiet Place starlet back to her iconic role Emily Charlton, as she was seen filming in Manhattan on July 29, nearly 20 years after the original film hit theaters.
While stepping out for the filming, Blunt wore shades and a chic black-and-white outfit, donning her character's red hair once again.
The Oppenheimer star joined fellow original cast members Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci, all of whom have been spotted filming the sequel in New York City in recent weeks.
In a novel based film by Lauren Weisberger, the prequel starred Hathaway as Runway magazine intern Andy Sachs, who has to prove herself to the intimidating editor-in-chief Miranda Priestley, Streep, who earned an Oscar nomination for her performance.
Blunt played the role of Priestley's cutthroat assistant Emily, and Tucci, was an art director Nigel in the movie.
The new cast members in the upcoming sequel includes Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, Simone Ashley, B.J. Novak and Pauline Chalamet.
Blunt’s appearance came after she shared that in 2018 that she didn't think a second movie was likely at the time.
The Edge Of Tomorrow starlet said, "If everyone did it, I would be up for it." She said, "I almost hope it doesn't because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."
In June 2025, Blunt shared, "Why are Meryl and I so mean to each other in every movie we do? We always have beef with each other. I don’t know what it is. Let’s hope we remedy it. I’m not sure."
The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in May 2026.