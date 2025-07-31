Justin Bieber melts hearts with his tender side as doting dad to son Jack

Justin Bieber is serving dad goals with his sweet gesture!
In a heartfelt new post on Wednesday, July 30, the Swag hitmaker offered a peek into his life as a doting father to son, Jack Blues Bieber, leaving his 294 million fans in awe.
The touching update featured a carousel of three photos that showcased tiny, adorable grey outfits, including a hoodie, vest, trousers, robe, matching skull cap, and a pair of cute white shoes.
Accompanying the snaps was a caption that showcased Justin Bieber’s tender side as a doting daddy to his little one, proving that he is truly the best.
“Only the best for my jackyyyyyyyyyyyy,” he captioned, melting the hearts of his die-hard fans.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after the DAISIES singer shared the adorable post, his ardent fans flocked to the comment section to gush over him for being the best dad.
One of the admirers expressed, “i love how much you love being a dad.”
“A VERY, VERY, VERY LOVED BABY,” another penned.
“This is so cute and also swagyyyy,” a third gushed.
A fourth swooned, “Oh my goodness!! Jack's mini fits lol. So cute. All of it. Those shoes!!!!”
Meanwhile, one more admired, “I love youuuuu, always being the best in everything and the best father.”
Justin Bieber welcomed his first and only child, Jack Blues Bieber, with his wife Hailey Bieber in August 2024.