Drake officially pulls plug on delayed Australian Tour dates

The 'God’s Plan' singer disappointed his fans as he cancelled the four concerts in Australia

Drake has officially canceled his previously postponed Australian dates on the Anita Max Win tour.

The God’s Plan singer disappointed his fans as he cancelled the four concerts in Sydney as well as Brisbane, Australia and Auckland, New Zealand.

Initially, these were postponed in February, as Drake shared at that time his team was "actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows.”

Now the statement by Live Nation Australia said, “Live Nation Australia regrets to inform you that the previously postponed Drake shows in Australia and New Zealand have now been officially cancelled. Despite extensive efforts to find a solution, rescheduling within the necessary timeframe was not possible.”

It added, “Drake remains committed to returning and performing these shows when his schedule permits.

The statement mentioned, “All purchases for the cancelled shows will receive a refund. Please check your email for information regarding the refund process.”\

It came after the Nokia performer announced that he had delayed back-to-back shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena, initially scheduled for March 15 and March 16.

His announcement included his concerts at Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane on March 4 and Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on March 7 were also cancelled.

Notably, the 16-date Anita Max Win tour kicked off February 4 and wrapped February 25, with completed stops in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

