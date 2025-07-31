Diddy shakes legal world with bold demand as Trump pardon rumors swirl

Sean “Diddy” Combs has rocked the legal world with a shocking demand to his prostitution-related charges.
Amid swirling rumors that U.S. President Donald Trump is seriously considering pardoning him, Page Six reported on Thursday, July 31, that the disgraced music mogul has made a bold legal move by filing a motion asking the court to overturn his conviction or grant him a new trial on the two prostitution-related charges he was found guilty of earlier this month.
In the court documents obtained by the outlet, it was mentioned that Diddy’s legal team has argued that the rapper did not do anything that goes against the Mann Act – a federal law that criminalizes transporting people across state lines for illegal sexual activity.
“To our knowledge, Mr. Combs is the only person ever convicted of violating the statute for conduct [for] anything like this,” the document stated.
The statement continued, “It is undisputed that he had no commercial motive and that all involved were adults. The men chose to travel and engage in the activity voluntarily.”
“The verdict confirms the women were not vulnerable or exploited or trafficked or sexually assaulted during the Freak-Offs or hotel nights. And Mr. Combs never had sex with the supposed ‘prostitutes,’” added the motion.
Furthermore, Diddy’s attorneys argued that the sex workers were compensated for their time, had fun doing the activities, and had friendships with the Bad Boy founder’s exes Cassie Ventura and Jane.
Earlier this month, Sean Diddy Combs was convicted of two counts of prostitution, each carrying a maximum of 10 years behind the bars.