Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson reflect on first meeting after romance reveal

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson opened up about their budding romance, revealing their first impressions of one another after recently confirming their unexpected relationship.

During the appearance at their new comedy The Naked Gun cast discussion, the Baywatch star and the Academy Award nominee showcased their PDA moment as affectionately held hands during the chat.

The co-stars Danny Huston and Liza Koshy also joined the couple.

Anderson and Neeson recently sparked romance rumors with their red carpet PDA, and after that a source has confirmed they’ve been dating “for a while.”

Speaking on SiriusXM's Radio Andy with host Andy Cohen, Neeson recalled how instantly he felt affection from his co-star when they started working on the film.

“Well, you know, we had never met before and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, she is gorgeous,’ but she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her,” Neeson said.

The Taken star added, “I don’t want to blow her head up, but it was like I just felt an ease with her, you know, and we discovered a silliness with each other, which was terrific, you know?”

Anderson also expressed that she was so “nervous to meet [Neeson], of course and you’re always nervous the first day on the set.”

She mentioned that the film was shot and “just easy going and very silly, which puts you at ease and very silly, on and off.”

Notably, the candid discussion came after a source revealed that Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are enjoying a "budding romance in the early stages.”

