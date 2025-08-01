David Hasselhoff and wife Hayley Roberts celebrate seven years of marriage

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary with a throwback marriage photo.
On Thursday, Roberts took to Instagram and shared their wedding photo to mark seven years of marriage.
The 45-year-old penned down, "7 years married @davidhasselhoff."
For their first wedding anniversary in July 2019, Roberts reflected on their wedding day and described it as "the best wedding we have been to."
"I chose the perfect man to be my husband so kind, thoughtful with a huge heart and one of the nicest people I know. I am so lucky and still in love with this man,” she added.
For those unaware, the pair got engaged in 2016 and exchanged the marital vows in Italy on July 31, 2018.
The couple met in 2011 in a hotel lobby while Hasselhoff was there filming auditions for Britain’s Got Talent.
Despite a huge age gap of 28 years, the two love birds continue to date and respect each other and end up marrying after years of relationship.
For Roberts, the age gap never mattered.
She stated, “I don’t worry about it, I don’t want to miss out on being with someone I love because of what might happen down the line."
Hasselhoff previously tied the knot to Catherine Hickland and the late Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff.
He shares two adorable daughters, Taylor and Hayley, with Pamela.