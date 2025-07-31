Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch

A wave of anticipation has swept through Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint fans as the duo hints at a major collaboration.
Nearly 14 years after thrilling fans with their 2011 collab on Lego House, the Sapphire hitmaker and the Harry Potter star have once again sparked a frenzy among their admirers by teasing a new song.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, July 30, the 34-year-old English singer-songwriter ignited a buzz of anticipation among his 49.3 million followers by surprising them with an exciting video.
The thrilling video opened with Ed Sheeran dressed in a floral printed shirt, singing lyrics from what appear to be his new, unreleased track.
It then transitioned into another frame featuring Ruper Grint in the same printed shirt, continuing the lyrics from where the Perfect singer left off.
The duo bore a striking resemblance, donning similar hairstyles.
Captioning the post, the Azizam singer wrote, “I like this song - The real Ed Sheeran.”
Fans reaction:
The surprise video took fans by storm, building excitement over the return of their favorite duo. It also sparked anticipation for a new collab, as admirers playfully pointed out resemblance between the two.
“Who’s this guy singing before the real Ed Sheeran?” a fan playfully asked.
Another excitedly exclaimed, “omg there are two Ed Sheerans.”
“Who is the the real Ed Sheeran though,” questioned a third.
“I SERIOUSLY NEED THIS SONG LIKE NOW. can't wait for it to be out,” a fourth expressed.
One more anticipated, “Yeah, finally! That's amazing! I love the excitement of waiting for a new song!!!!”
Ed Sheeran and Rupert Grint’s friendship:
Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran share a longstanding, quirky friendship, having their fans charmed for years.
One of the main reasons their friendship gained public attention is their striking resemblance, often making their fans mistaking them for each other.
Besides sharing an amazingly close bond off-screen, the duo has also collaborated previously on a 2011 track, Lego House, in which Grint played Sheeran’s wild alter ego.