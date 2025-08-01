Home / Entertainment

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti face relationship strain

'Titanic' star faced challenges in his relationship with the 27-year-old model

Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti face relationship strain
Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti face relationship strain

Leonardo DiCaprio’s whirlwind romance with model Vittoria Ceretti is reportedly on shaky ground.

As per Radaronline, a source shared that the Titanic star faced challenges in his relationship with the 27-year-old model.

"Vittoria has a lot of backbone. She's very much her own woman, and that’s something Leo admires about her, but the downside is that she’s not content to just be his plus-one," shared an insider.

The source said, "She's ambitious and wants to make a name for herself, to the point that it's causing friction."

According to the insider, "It's not Leo's fault that people are more interested in her because she's dating him, but that doesn't stop her from getting resentful at times.”

The tipster shared the solution, "Leo could solve the issue by proposing to Vittoria, and a lot of people in his life are pushing him to take that step, including Vittoria herself."

Recently, Vittoria shared that she is irritated when people see her as arm candy for The Wolf Of Wall Street star.

"One of her complaints is that she gets lumped in with all the many other women he's dated before," the insider noted.

Notably, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first linked in the summer of 2023, with their relationship becoming more public throughout the latter half of the year.

Read more :

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns

Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease battle after 'tired' tour look concerns
The 'Selfish' singer shared a heart wrenching news about his private health struggles

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch

Ed Sheeran teams up with lookalike Rupert Grint to tease major collab: Watch
The ‘Sapphire’ hitmaker hints at a new collab with the ‘Harry Potter’ star after their 2011 team-up on ‘Lego House’

Diddy shakes legal world with bold demand as Trump pardon rumors swirl

Diddy shakes legal world with bold demand as Trump pardon rumors swirl
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes shocking demand amid reports suggesting U.S. President Donald Trump is considering pardoning him

Drake officially pulls plug on delayed Australian Tour dates

Drake officially pulls plug on delayed Australian Tour dates
The 'God’s Plan' singer disappointed his fans as he cancelled the four concerts in Australia

Justin Bieber melts hearts with his tender side as doting dad to son Jack

Justin Bieber melts hearts with his tender side as doting dad to son Jack
The ‘Swag’ hitmaker’s heart-melting post proves him to be ‘the best’ daddy to his son, Jack Blues Bieber

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson reflect on first meeting after romance reveal

Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson reflect on first meeting after romance reveal
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson sparked romance rumors with their 'The Naked Gun' red carpet PDA

Lily Collins’ ‘little lilac’ daughter Tove lights up ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 set

Lily Collins’ ‘little lilac’ daughter Tove lights up ‘Emily in Paris’ S5 set
The ‘Inheritance’ actress shares adorable photos of her little girl, Tove, from the set of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5

Justin Timberlake prepares for emotional reunion after rocky tour

Justin Timberlake prepares for emotional reunion after rocky tour
The 'Selfish' singer has faced heavy criticism over his Forget Tomorrow World Tour