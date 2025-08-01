Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti face relationship strain

Leonardo DiCaprio’s whirlwind romance with model Vittoria Ceretti is reportedly on shaky ground.
As per Radaronline, a source shared that the Titanic star faced challenges in his relationship with the 27-year-old model.
"Vittoria has a lot of backbone. She's very much her own woman, and that’s something Leo admires about her, but the downside is that she’s not content to just be his plus-one," shared an insider.
The source said, "She's ambitious and wants to make a name for herself, to the point that it's causing friction."
According to the insider, "It's not Leo's fault that people are more interested in her because she's dating him, but that doesn't stop her from getting resentful at times.”
The tipster shared the solution, "Leo could solve the issue by proposing to Vittoria, and a lot of people in his life are pushing him to take that step, including Vittoria herself."
Recently, Vittoria shared that she is irritated when people see her as arm candy for The Wolf Of Wall Street star.
"One of her complaints is that she gets lumped in with all the many other women he's dated before," the insider noted.
Notably, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti were first linked in the summer of 2023, with their relationship becoming more public throughout the latter half of the year.