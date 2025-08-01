Home / Entertainment

Blake Lively's deposition takes surprising turn amid escalating legal battle

The 'It Ends With Us' legal fight has come across a surprising decision ahead of the March 2026 trial

Blake Lively's deposition in New York City saw an unexpected name in the room as the It Ends With Us legal battle shapes up more intensely.

On Thursday, July 31, the Gossip Girl alum came face-to-face with Justin Baldoni, as Blake was being questioned by his lawyer inside her attorney's office.

Ahead of the testimony, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted a protective order that allowed Blake's team to decide where the deposition would take place and to be notified in advance who would be present.

The Another Simple Favor actress has accused her director and costar Justin of sexual harassment and retaliation, which he has strongly denied.

His counterclaims against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, with allegations of extortion and defamation, were dismissed by Judge Liman, and the Jane the Virgin alum's lawyers opted not to refile.

In June, Bryan Freedman, an attorney for Baldoni, informed TMZ about his strategy for the deposition.

He noted, "I'm gonna ask her questions under penalty of perjury, and she's gonna have to provide evidence, and she's gonna have to provide the truth of the stories."

Bryan further added, "We're gonna see how consistent her testimony is with the actual facts of what transpired."

Notably, their trial is scheduled for March 2026, and attorneys for both the stars have indicated that they are planning to testify.

