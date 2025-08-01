Zawe Ashton finally responds to wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston

Zawe Ashton has debunked wedding rumours with Tom Hiddleston.
In conversation with Lily Allen and Miquita Oliver on Miss Me? In a Podcast, the 41-year-old actress confirmed that she and the Loki actor are not married, despite previously referring to him as her husband.
The Marvels actress stated, “We've been engaged for a long time and there are, I think there have been publications that have named us husband and wife already.”
Ashton and Hiddleston, “call each other husband and wife” because it doesn’t seem right to call each other “boyfriend” and “girlfriend,” especially when she is pregnant with his second child.
Mr. Malcolm List’s alum further mentioned, “It is the practicing [of] calling each other husband and wife. It is looking down at the ring finger and being like, 'Okay, this is the tradition that is potentially gonna come with this first yes. ”
For those unversed, the duo met in 2019 while playing together for Betrayal in London’s West End.
In September 2021, they made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple at the Tony Awards.
Engagement rumours swirled in March 2022 after Zawe was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the BAFTAs. They quietly welcomed their first child together at the end of 2022.