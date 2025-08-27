Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers  

Sophie Turner has some valuable advice for new Harry Potter TV series' child actors!
In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Joan starlet discussed the traumas she faced due to heavy use of social media after she began her acting career as a child artist in the popular American series, Game of Thrones.
Turner went on to warn newcomers who are joining the entertainment industry at a tender age about the negative impact of social media that could affect the well-being of any child actor.
The 29-year-old English actress also raised her concerns for the children starring in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series.
She remarked, "I look at the kids who are about to be in the new Harry Potter and I just want to give them a hug and say, ‘Look, it’s going to be okay, but don’t go anywhere near [social media.]"
The mom-of-two further urged, "Stay friends with your home friends, keep living at home with your family, make sure your parents are your chaperones, it’s so important to have that grounding adjacent to the big, crazy stuff that you do."
For those unaware, Joe Jonas' ex-wife experienced social media obsession after she signed up for Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark at the young age of 14.