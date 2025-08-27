Travis Kelce takes traditional step before proposing to Taylor Swift  

Travis Kelce has stolen his girlfriend, now fiancée, Taylor Swift’s heart before even getting down on one knee to propose to her!
Shortly after Swift broke the internet with the surprise engagement announcement on a joint Instagram post with Kelce, an insider exclusively revealed that the NFL star followed the traditional way before proposing to her.
The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly asked for his popstar fiancé’s parents ' approval for the marriage.
"Travis asked Taylor’s parents for their blessing. Travis is incredibly thoughtful. He had a clear vision of what he wanted," the source told Us Weekly.
The tipster continued, "He did it almost entirely on his own. He knows her so well and what she likes — a timeless, classic, vintage touch."
This revelation comes after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who have been romantically connected since summer 2023, announced their surprise engagement on Tuesday, August 26, with a handful of dreamy proposal photos shared via Instagram.
She captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."
Their announcement, accompanied by dozens of flowery snapshots, showed Kelce got down on bended knee in the middle of a rose-filled garden and gave Swift a diamond ring designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewellery.
The couple has not revealed their marriage date yet.