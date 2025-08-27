Home / Entertainment

‘Alice in Borderland’ season 3 trailer unleashes more chaos

‘Alice in Borderland’ stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura and Ayaka Miyoshi


The most-awaited trailer of Alice in Borderland season three is finally out!

On Tuesday, August 26, Netflix released a brand new trailer for the upcoming show.

Shinsuke Sato’s action-packed Japanese series, which was written by Yasuko Kuramitsu and Shinsuke Sato, is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso.

The official synopsis read, “Arisu and Usagi are enjoying a happy married life in the real world when Usagi mysteriously disappears, led by a man named Ryuji who studies the afterlife.”

It continued, “A devastated Arisu receives a visit from Banda, now a Borderland resident, who tells him where to find Usagi. Arisu must then return to the perilous Borderland, where he is given the Joker card.”

Fans were left speechless by the action-packed trailer, which showcased intense sequences and thrilling plot twists.

Alice In Borderland season three stars Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi and Tina Tamashiro.

The supporting cast members include Kotaro Daigo, Hyunri, Sakura Kiryu, Yugo Mikawa, Joey Iwanaga, Akana Ikeda and Kento Kaku.

To note, Alice In Borderland season three is set to release on September 25.

