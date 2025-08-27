Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home

Details about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s magical engagement have finally been revealed.
The NFL player’s father Ed Kelce opened up about the exciting deets about his son’s romantic proposal to the Grammy winner.
During a chat with News 5's John Kosich, Ed revealed that the proposal took place "maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago" at Travis’ Missouri home.
He said, "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”
Ed also shared that he gave a thoughtful advice to Travis before he proposed to Taylor.
The father-of-two added, "And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event, when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."
While revealing details about the proposal, Ed noted, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."
Taylor and Travis announced their engagement via joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26.
The romantic couple were in a relationship for almost two years before getting engaged.