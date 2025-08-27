Home / Entertainment

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home

Travis Kelce received proposal advice from his father before engagement with Taylor Swift


Details about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s magical engagement have finally been revealed.

The NFL player’s father Ed Kelce opened up about the exciting deets about his son’s romantic proposal to the Grammy winner.

During a chat with News 5's John Kosich, Ed revealed that the proposal took place "maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago" at Travis’ Missouri home.

He said, "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.”

Ed also shared that he gave a thoughtful advice to Travis before he proposed to Taylor.

The father-of-two added, "And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event, when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

While revealing details about the proposal, Ed noted, "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement via joint Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26.

The romantic couple were in a relationship for almost two years before getting engaged.

You Might Like:

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release
The 'Taste' singer will drop her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend,' in August this year

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other back in September 2023

Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr 'never met' as feud rumours swirl

Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr 'never met' as feud rumours swirl
The 'Iron Man' star is set for an 'Avengers' return with a fresh role of Doctor Doom

Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie Puth shower Taylor Swift with love after engagement

Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie Puth shower Taylor Swift with love after engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement after almost two years of dating with sweet snaps

Lil Nas X calls past few days 'terrifying' in first statement since arrest

Lil Nas X calls past few days 'terrifying' in first statement since arrest
The Grammy-winning rapper was arrested in LA over charges of assaulting a police officer

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky
The 'Diamond' songstress bared her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce actual engagement date revealed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce actual engagement date revealed
The 'Lover' crooner and the NFL player have shared their engagement news in a romantic Instagram post

Jason Kelce marks brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift in heartwarming way

Jason Kelce marks brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift in heartwarming way
The NFL player shared a special nod to his brother the Kansas City chief tight end and the 'Lover' singer exciting engagement news

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Everything to know about 8-carat diamond ring

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Everything to know about 8-carat diamond ring
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement with a dreamy Instagram post

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon?

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon?
Taylor Swift said ‘yes’ to Travis Kelce in a dreamy proposal after two years of dating

Carly Pearce opens up about mental health struggles

Carly Pearce opens up about mental health struggles
Carly Pearce revealed how therapy later assisted her in realising mental health issues stretched back to her childhood

Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement

Taylor Swift confirms engagement to Travis Kelce in romantic announcement
The 'Lover' singer and the NFL player shared the big news after 2 years of budding romance