Zoë Kravitz reunites with Austin Butler after Harry Styles romance rumors

Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler recently had a flirtatious moment at Caught Stealing's premiere in New York City.
Shortly after walking hand-in-hand with the popular English singer, Harry Styles, in Paris, the Batman actress reunited with Butler.
In the footage shared by Daily Mail, Kravitz is arriving at the red carpet and joining her Caught Stealing co-star for the photos.
For those unaware, the two are currently promoting their upcoming movie before its world premiere in theatres on August 29, 2025.
During their appearance at the star-studded event, the pair was seen having a flirty exchange while posing for the official clicks.
The flirtatious moment occurred between the two when the Dune 2 actor placed a hand upon the Blink Twice actress’ bare waist as he leaned down to chat with her.
Kravitz also placed her hand gently on his arm and passed a smile at him while gazing directly into his eyes.
For the special screening, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's daughter was wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, which she paired with a matching long skirt.
Meanwhile, Butler opted for a black leather suit, which he carried with coordinated sunglasses.
It is important to note that the two were at the centre of romance speculations before Kravitz was spotted with Harry Styles during their cosy date night in Paris last week.
As of now, Zoë Kravitz has not confirmed the romance speculations with Austin Butler and Harry Styles.