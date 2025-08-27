Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce has decided to expand his fashion empire after announcing engagement with Taylor Swift.
On Wednesday, August 27, People reported that the NFL star has joined forces with American Eagle for a limited-edition product collaboration through his sportswear and lifestyle brand Tru Kolors.
The brand told the media outlet, "More than a year in the making, AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce merges fashion, sports and culture.”
In a press release, Travis shared, “I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year.”
He added, “It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the 'AE x TK' collection to life.”
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, revealed that he started Tru Kolors in 2019 on the foundation of showing up “authentically” and having fun with style.
For the brand campaign, he worked with fellow athletes including tennis star Anna Frey, basketball guard Azzi Fudd, quarterback Drew Allar, Jeremiah Smith, top icon Kiyan Anthony and gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee.
To note, Travis Kelce’s American Eagle collection is set to launch in two drops, one on August 27 and the other on September 24.