Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce collaborates with American Eagle for a limited-edition product drop after announcing engagement


Travis Kelce has decided to expand his fashion empire after announcing engagement with Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday, August 27, People reported that the NFL star has joined forces with American Eagle for a limited-edition product collaboration through his sportswear and lifestyle brand Tru Kolors.

The brand told the media outlet, "More than a year in the making, AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce merges fashion, sports and culture.”

In a press release, Travis shared, “I’ve had to keep my excitement about this collab under wraps for nearly a year.”

He added, “It was an awesome opportunity to team up with an established brand where both sides were excited to truly collaborate on every decision in the design and creative process that brought the 'AE x TK' collection to life.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, revealed that he started Tru Kolors in 2019 on the foundation of showing up “authentically” and having fun with style.

For the brand campaign, he worked with fellow athletes including tennis star Anna Frey, basketball guard Azzi Fudd, quarterback Drew Allar, Jeremiah Smith, top icon Kiyan Anthony and gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee.

To note, Travis Kelce’s American Eagle collection is set to launch in two drops, one on August 27 and the other on September 24.

You Might Like:

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers

Sophie Turner warns new 'Harry Potter' child cast about social media dangers
The 'Game of Thrones' actress reflected on how social media obsession once negatively affected her well-being

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal at his Missouri home
Travis Kelce received proposal advice from his father before engagement with Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release

Sabrina Carpenter teases scary 'Tears' music video ahead of new album release
The 'Taste' singer will drop her seventh studio album, 'Man's Best Friend,' in August this year

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share engagement news with family in sweetest way
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating each other back in September 2023

Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr 'never met' as feud rumours swirl

Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr 'never met' as feud rumours swirl
The 'Iron Man' star is set for an 'Avengers' return with a fresh role of Doctor Doom

Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie Puth shower Taylor Swift with love after engagement

Sabrina Carpenter, Charlie Puth shower Taylor Swift with love after engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement after almost two years of dating with sweet snaps

Lil Nas X calls past few days 'terrifying' in first statement since arrest

Lil Nas X calls past few days 'terrifying' in first statement since arrest
The Grammy-winning rapper was arrested in LA over charges of assaulting a police officer

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna radiates motherhood as she awaits baby no. 3 with A$AP Rocky
The 'Diamond' songstress bared her growing baby bump as she stepped out in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce actual engagement date revealed

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce actual engagement date revealed
The 'Lover' crooner and the NFL player have shared their engagement news in a romantic Instagram post

Jason Kelce marks brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift in heartwarming way

Jason Kelce marks brother Travis’ engagement to Taylor Swift in heartwarming way
The NFL player shared a special nod to his brother the Kansas City chief tight end and the 'Lover' singer exciting engagement news

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Everything to know about 8-carat diamond ring

Taylor Swift’s engagement ring: Everything to know about 8-carat diamond ring
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce their engagement with a dreamy Instagram post

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon?

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married soon?
Taylor Swift said ‘yes’ to Travis Kelce in a dreamy proposal after two years of dating