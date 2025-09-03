Home / Royal

Prince William slams planned meeting of King Charles with Harry as 'terrible idea’

The Duke of Sussex is set to mark his return to the UK in September 2025


Prince William has reportedly slammed plans for a sit-down of King Charles with estranged son Prince Harry, branding the idea of a reunion a ‘terrible’ mistake.

The Duke of Sussex is set to mark his return to the UK on September 8, 2025, to attend the WellChild Awards, which coincides with the third anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on that date in 2022.

An insider told Daily Beast, “Ultimately, William is a loyal soldier. He respects his father’s rank, and he respects his father’s right to make his own decisions, and he won’t make a fuss if it happens.”

The source continued, “But he (William) thinks a Harry meeting is a terrible, terrible idea.”

“Now, is history going to repeat itself with a photo of Harry and the king having tea?” the source said.

They added, “It’s absurd to even imagine that after what Harry said—unless there is some form of direct apology from Harry.”

Prince William’s feeling was laid bare after the royal experts suggest that a reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles is possible.

But getting William on board may be a challenge, as he worries the Sussexes could once again take family issues public.

