Princess Anne set to make crucial decision for son Peter Phillips’ marriage

Princess Anne isn’t shy about opening her royal vaults for her children’s big days!
As Peter Phillips may soon be tying the knot again, his mother, Anne, is set to make a significant decision for the upcoming wedding.
The Princess Royal’s son announced his engagement to girlfriend Harriet Sperling last month and is reportedly gearing up to unite in a wedlock with her.
Although the couple’s wedding date has yet to be announced, much attention is already focused on whether the bride will wear a tiara.
Previously, the 75-year-old Princess Royal has shared her treasured heirlooms with her children for their weddings, making it a matter of focus among royal watchers as to which tiara Sperling will wear on the special day.
When Peter Phillips married his former wife Autumn Kelly in 2008, King Charles’s sister offered her the Festoon Tiara - a piece originally presented to her by the World-Wide Shipping Group in 1973.
Notably, the ceremony marked the first occasion when the glittering crown jewel was seen on anyone other than Princess Anne herself.
Kelly, dressed in a glamorous Sassi Holford gown, paired the tiara with diamond and pearl earrings believed to be a present from Phillips.
Notably, when Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall walked down the aisle in 2011, she also wore one of her mother’s tiaras on her special day.
On Zara’s wedding, the Princess Royal lent her the Greek Key Tiara, also called Princess Andrew’s Meander Tiara, a distinguished jewel once worn by Princess Alice, the mother of Prince Philip.
Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling announced their engagement on August 1, 2025.