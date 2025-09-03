Home / Royal

Princess Anne set to make crucial decision for son Peter Phillips’ marriage

The Princess Royal’s son Peter Phillips announced getting engaged to his girlfriend Harriet Sperling last month

Princess Anne set to make crucial decision for son Peter Phillips’ marriage


Princess Anne isn’t shy about opening her royal vaults for her children’s big days!

As Peter Phillips may soon be tying the knot again, his mother, Anne, is set to make a significant decision for the upcoming wedding.

The Princess Royal’s son announced his engagement to girlfriend Harriet Sperling last month and is reportedly gearing up to unite in a wedlock with her.

Although the couple’s wedding date has yet to be announced, much attention is already focused on whether the bride will wear a tiara.

Previously, the 75-year-old Princess Royal has shared her treasured heirlooms with her children for their weddings, making it a matter of focus among royal watchers as to which tiara Sperling will wear on the special day.

When Peter Phillips married his former wife Autumn Kelly in 2008, King Charles’s sister offered her the Festoon Tiara - a piece originally presented to her by the World-Wide Shipping Group in 1973.

Notably, the ceremony marked the first occasion when the glittering crown jewel was seen on anyone other than Princess Anne herself.

Kelly, dressed in a glamorous Sassi Holford gown, paired the tiara with diamond and pearl earrings believed to be a present from Phillips.

Notably, when Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall walked down the aisle in 2011, she also wore one of her mother’s tiaras on her special day.

On Zara’s wedding, the Princess Royal lent her the Greek Key Tiara, also called Princess Andrew’s Meander Tiara, a distinguished jewel once worn by Princess Alice, the mother of Prince Philip.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling announced their engagement on August 1, 2025.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle showers mom Doria Ragland with love on her 69th birthday

Meghan Markle showers mom Doria Ragland with love on her 69th birthday
The ‘With Love, Meghan’ star sends birthday love to her mother Doria Ragland on her 69th with a sweet tribute

Buckingham Palace drops major update amid Harry’s Balmoral visit speculation

Buckingham Palace drops major update amid Harry’s Balmoral visit speculation
Prince Harry may pay a visit at Balmoral and reunite with King Charles and Prince William during his upcoming trip to the UK

Prince William slams planned meeting of King Charles with Harry as 'terrible idea’

Prince William slams planned meeting of King Charles with Harry as 'terrible idea’
The Duke of Sussex is set to mark his return to the UK in September 2025

King Charles commends Queen Camilla after her shocking assault confession

King Charles commends Queen Camilla after her shocking assault confession
Queen Camilla interrupts her Balmoral summer break for a meaningful cause in Cornwall earlier this week

Kate Middleton struggles with fresh fears amid difficult return to public life

Kate Middleton struggles with fresh fears amid difficult return to public life
The Princess of Wales has been left with a packed schedule as more duties fall to her and Prince William

King Felipe honors officials' roles after Queen Sofia's shocking revelation

King Felipe honors officials' roles after Queen Sofia's shocking revelation
King Felipe VI attended the prestigious event at the Royal Palace earlier this week

Prince George enters final year before major move in education

Prince George enters final year before major move in education
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ son kicked off his Year 8 with a big decision on where to continue his studies next year

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral
Her Majesty attended a prestigious royal event at Cornwall without her husband, King Charles III

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row
Princess Kate makes feelings clear on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles row with Prince William

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date
Crown Prince Haakon shares delightful message after stepson Marius Borg Høiby was charged with four counts of rape

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming
Meghan Markle drops exciting new photos of kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet from the set of 'With Love'

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary
The King of Denmark, Frederik, hosts ‘public audience’ at his Christiansborg Palace