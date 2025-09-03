Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace drops major update amid Harry’s Balmoral visit speculation

Prince Harry may pay a visit at Balmoral and reunite with King Charles and Prince William during his upcoming trip to the UK

Amid speculation over Prince Harry’s visit to Balmoral, Buckingham Palace has shared a special update.

Taking to the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family on Tuesday, September 2, the palace dropped a major update about Queen Camilla’s latest engagements, sharing that she spent a meaningful day in Cornwall.

During her visit, the British Queen Consort marked the milestone 25th anniversary of ShelterBox - an international disaster relief charity.

“A lovely day in Cornwall celebrating the work of a few of Her Majesty’s Cornish patronages! @ShelterBoxUK is an international disaster relief charity, specialising in emergency shelter for people uprooted from their homes by disasters, conflict, and the climate crisis,” read the caption.

Her Majesty also visited Wave House Church, where she met representatives of the Cornwall Community Foundation, which works to empower grassroots organisations and foster local giving to build stronger communities in the county.

“Taking to the skies in 1987, @CornwallAirAmb was the first air ambulance in the UK and has since completed 32,000 missions, providing critical care to seriously sick and injured people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly,” the statement added.

This update from the Royal Family comes after royal butler Grant Harrold told GB News that Prince Harry might join his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, at Balmoral Castle during his upcoming visit to the UK.

“I think Harry would probably love to spend time at Balmoral. This is just my view. I think he would love to go up there and be on the farm in his element. I just don’t know with everything that’s gone on, because it could be awkward,” he stated.

The former royal employee added, “What we’ve seen is speculation that he’s going to see his father. But the fact that the King, you know, it was a month ago when the advisers all got together, so there’s something going on, there’s definitely something going on.”

Prince Harry is scheduled to return to his home country in the coming days to attend the WellChild Awards 2025.

