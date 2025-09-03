Meghan Markle showers mom Doria Ragland with love on her 69th birthday

Meghan Markle is ringing in her beloved mother Doria Ragland’s 69th birthday with a loving gesture.
On Tuesday, September 2, the Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram Stories to mark her mum’s special day by paying a sweet tribute to her.
“Happy Birthday to my beautiful mom!” penned the As Ever founder alongside an adorable clip.
The video, posted to the story, showed Meghan lovingly kissing Doria on her cheek, making her light up with a beaming smile.
Meanwhile, Stevie Wonder’s birthday track, Happy Birthday, playing in the background gave a cheerful vibe to the sweet tribute.
On multiple occasions, Meghan Markle has opened up about her admiration and love for her mother.
During an interview with Glamour, the Suits alum stated, “I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother being one of them. So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about, ‘How do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity?’”
Who is Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland?
Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, born in 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio, is an American social worker.
Being Master of Social Work from the University of Southern California, Daria kicked off her career as a licensed clinical social worker before becoming CEO, CFO, and secretary of a senior care firm in Beverly Hills called Loving Kindness Senior Care Management.