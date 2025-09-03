Home / Royal

Meghan Markle showers mom Doria Ragland with love on her 69th birthday

The ‘With Love, Meghan’ star sends birthday love to her mother Doria Ragland on her 69th with a sweet tribute

Meghan Markle showers mom Doria Ragland with love on her 69th birthday


Meghan Markle is ringing in her beloved mother Doria Ragland’s 69th birthday with a loving gesture.

On Tuesday, September 2, the Duchess of Sussex took to her official Instagram Stories to mark her mum’s special day by paying a sweet tribute to her.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful mom!” penned the As Ever founder alongside an adorable clip.

The video, posted to the story, showed Meghan lovingly kissing Doria on her cheek, making her light up with a beaming smile.

Meanwhile, Stevie Wonder’s birthday track, Happy Birthday, playing in the background gave a cheerful vibe to the sweet tribute.

P.C. Instagram/meghan
P.C. Instagram/meghan

On multiple occasions, Meghan Markle has opened up about her admiration and love for her mother.

During an interview with Glamour, the Suits alum stated, “I find inspiration in the strong women around me. Of course, my mother being one of them. So much of how I approach things is less about the fight and more about, ‘How do we show up in a space and wash things over with love and kindness and generosity?’”

Who is Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland?

Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, born in 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio, is an American social worker.

Being Master of Social Work from the University of Southern California, Daria kicked off her career as a licensed clinical social worker before becoming CEO, CFO, and secretary of a senior care firm in Beverly Hills called Loving Kindness Senior Care Management.

You Might Like:

Buckingham Palace drops major update amid Harry’s Balmoral visit speculation

Buckingham Palace drops major update amid Harry’s Balmoral visit speculation
Prince Harry may pay a visit at Balmoral and reunite with King Charles and Prince William during his upcoming trip to the UK

Prince William slams planned meeting of King Charles with Harry as 'terrible idea’

Prince William slams planned meeting of King Charles with Harry as 'terrible idea’
The Duke of Sussex is set to mark his return to the UK in September 2025

King Charles commends Queen Camilla after her shocking assault confession

King Charles commends Queen Camilla after her shocking assault confession
Queen Camilla interrupts her Balmoral summer break for a meaningful cause in Cornwall earlier this week

Kate Middleton struggles with fresh fears amid difficult return to public life

Kate Middleton struggles with fresh fears amid difficult return to public life
The Princess of Wales has been left with a packed schedule as more duties fall to her and Prince William

King Felipe honors officials' roles after Queen Sofia's shocking revelation

King Felipe honors officials' roles after Queen Sofia's shocking revelation
King Felipe VI attended the prestigious event at the Royal Palace earlier this week

Prince George enters final year before major move in education

Prince George enters final year before major move in education
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ son kicked off his Year 8 with a big decision on where to continue his studies next year

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral

Queen Camilla unveils new royal role after hosting special event at Balmoral
Her Majesty attended a prestigious royal event at Cornwall without her husband, King Charles III

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row

Kate Middleton advocates for Harry, Meghan amid Royal title row
Princess Kate makes feelings clear on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal titles row with Prince William

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date

Prince Haakon marks special visit after court released stepson’s trial date
Crown Prince Haakon shares delightful message after stepson Marius Borg Høiby was charged with four counts of rape

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet monitor mom Meghan's Netflix series' filming
Meghan Markle drops exciting new photos of kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet from the set of 'With Love'

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary

King Frederik makes rare move after four-day trip with Queen Mary
The King of Denmark, Frederik, hosts ‘public audience’ at his Christiansborg Palace

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral

King Charles, Prince William may reunite with Prince Harry at Balmoral
Prince Harry poised for reunion with King Charles and Prince William at Balmoral during his UK return