King Charles set to make history as 'first royal in outer space'?

King Charles III may become the first Royal Family member to travel to outer space


King Charles is tipped to make history by becoming the “first royal in outer space.”

A British astronaut legend Tim Peake revealed His Majesty’s interest in travelling to space.

During a chat with Daily Mail, he recalled meeting Charles in Hampton Court to discuss space environment.

The astronaut shared, "We had a meeting earlier this year in Hampton Court about how we can protect the space environment. I think space is the next frontier for him. I'm sure if he would like to go, it could be made possible.”

He highlighted the British monarch’s interest in space and further human development.

"The King's passionate about space and realises we need to grasp this opportunity, to start using space, a wonderful environment, to benefit here (Earth)," he added.

Back in 2022, Charles launched his Astra Carta framework to promote “sustainability across the space industry.”

His initiative highlighted "the unique role that space can play in creating a more sustainable future on Earth and the need for the space industry to consider environmental and sustainability impacts beyond our planet.”

It is pertinent to note that His Majesty has not addressed any speculations yet regarding his plans for “outer space.”

