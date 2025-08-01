Princess Caroline’s son Pierre Casiraghi claims victory at Admiral's Cup

Princess Caroline’s son, Pierre Casiraghi, became victorious during his debut at Admiral's Cup.
Earlier this week, Pierre lead the Monaco Yacht Club to victory after a grueling six-race battle in the Solent.
During a recent chat with Reuters, the athlete said, “Honestly, I still can’t quite believe what we’ve achieved. To win the Admiral’s Cup in its revival year and with Monaco’s first ever participation is beyond words. It was the most exhausting race I’ve ever done”
Pierre added, “For Monaco, this is historic. We’re a small place, but we’ve just shown we can achieve great things.”
The 37-year-old confessed that he was utterly drained, lacking the energy to even consider competing in another race aboard a 42-foot vessel.
He explained, “I never went to sailing school and I started late. I had coaches for team competitions, but nothing specific to me. I really learned on the job as a crew member.”
Following his historic win, Pierre’s wife, Beatrice Borromeo, showed support for him on social media. She posted a short clip of his victory on her official Instagram account.
On the personal front, the royal couple are likely eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first daughter together.