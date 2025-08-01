Khloé Kardashian pens tear-jerking note on son Tatum’s 3rd birthday

Khloé Kardashian is gushing over son Tatum!
The Good American founder took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 31, to share a slew of glimpses from Tatum Mickey Mouse Clubhouse-themed birthday bash.
She kicked off her carousel with a heartwarming photo featuring herself with Tatum and daughter True as they posed amidst a decorated backdrop.
Her photo-dump also featured Tatum and True's father, Tristan Thompson as well as Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Dream, Kim Kardashian, Chicago, and Kris Jenner.
“Three years of pure magic. I still can’t wrap my head around how fast time is flying—my beautiful, sweet, loving, silly, smart, caring handsome boy is THREE," she wrote in the caption.
Khloé continued, "Being your mommy is the greatest honor of my life. True and I are beyond lucky to have you in every way. Your energy and spirit is so familiar- we were all made to be together."
"God knew what we needed and it was always you. You make our world complete! Your love is what my heart was missing. Every moment, every memory, every giggle and bedtime snuggle is a blessing I will thank God for forever," she added.
Prior to this, Kris and Tristan also shared loved-up tribute for the three-year-old, Tatum.
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their both kids, True and Tatum, via surrogate.