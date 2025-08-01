Home / Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to face ‘higher’ prison term as prosecutors oppose bail

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was convicted of two counts of prostitution

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has will seemingly have a prison sentence “substantially higher” than the four to five years as prosecutors oppose bail.

Earlier this week, the music mogul was denied $50 million bail after he submitted a writer plea in a Manhattan federal court.

As per AP News, the prosecutor team stated in court, “The defendant’s extensive history of violence — and his continued attempt to minimize his recent violent conduct — demonstrates his dangerousness and that he is not amendable to supervision.”

They explained, “The defendant utterly fails to establish by clear and convincing evidence, as required, that he does not pose a danger to the community.”

Combs, 55, was was convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution for arranging for girlfriends and male sex workers to travel to engage in sexual encounters that he filmed.

Each prostitution-related charge carries a potential maximum 10 years in prison.

However, his defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo argued in plea that “Sean Combs will not be violent to anyone. As we said in court, this jury gave him his life back, and he will not squander his second chance at life."

Notably, Sean 'Diddy' Combs will be sentenced on October 3, 2025.

