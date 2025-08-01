Home / Entertainment

Demi Lovato returns to music with first single from upcoming music album

The 'Heart Attack' hitmaker is set to release her ninth studio album, which is currently untitled

Demi Lovato is making a powerful comeback with the release of the first track from her upcoming music album.

The 32-year-old American singer and songwriter announced a delightful update of her new track on her official Instagram handle on Thursday, July 31.

Lovato dropped a single, Fast, alongside the exciting music video from her untitled ninth studio album, leaving fans swooning.

After tying the knot with her husband, Jordan "Jutes" Luts, earlier this year, the Let It Go crooner initially teased the track earlier this month before officially announcing its arrival.

She also shared a candid video clip of herself a few weeks before the track release, in which the actress-turned-singer was seen lip-syncing the lyrics, "Cause baby honestly / I just wanna feel your hands all over me / Over and over / Right where they wanna be / Even if it’s only for tonight."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, with Fast Lovato, she marked her return to the pop music genre after she launched her previous record Holy Fvck.

For her ninth forthcoming musical venture, she teamed up with renowned music producer Zhone, who previously worked with several musicians, including Kesha, Troye Sivan and Charli xcx.

Speaking about his working experience with Lovato, he told Rolling Stone, "It’s been so inspiring working with Demi and experiencing her journey of continued levelling up."

As of now, Demi Lovato has not revealed the title of her upcoming album. 

