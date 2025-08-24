Home / Royal

Prince Harry, King Charles’ peace talks collapse due to leaked London meeting

The Duke of Sussex ‘livid’ as reconciliation with King Charles erupts in fresh accusations

Prince Harry and King Charles' secret London meeting, which was once supposed to mend rift between them, has now created more distance among the father-son duo.

In July, a peace summit between senior aides to the Duke of Sussex and the monarch quietly took place at a private members' club in London.

The meeting, which involved at least three representatives from each side, did not escaped from the eye of media as the details of private talk was published by the Mail on Sunday, with pictures of aides arriving and sitting on a terrace visible from Green Park.

Now, a source has revealed to Radar Online that the Duke of Sussex was “livid” over the leak as it quickly replaced optimism by bitterness.

“He was livid. Leaks have always been one of his main grievances, and then suddenly this meeting ends up in the press. To suggest it came from Harry's team is completely false.,” an insider told the outlet.

The thing messed up more after a royal author Phil Dampier speculated that the leak came from the Sussexes, suggesting Harry wanted to "paint himself as the one making peace.

While Harry's team insisted they had nothing to do with the publicity, the allegation has added to tensions between father and son.

“Any progress that was being made has taken a serious hit. Harry entered the talks genuinely wanting to move forward, but if details keep landing in the press, there's no way to build trust,” the source added.

The meeting was attended by King Charles’ press secretary, Tobyn Andreae, along with Harry's UK representative, Liam Maguire, and his chief communications officer, Meredith Maines.

