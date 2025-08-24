Home / Royal

Will King Charles confront Prince Andrew during Balmoral holiday?

Prince Andrew joined King Charles III at Balmoral Castle earlier this week with Sarah Ferguson

King Charles' surprising reunion with disgraced brother Prince Andrew has sparked speculations if the monarch will confront the Duke of York.

The 76-year-old monarch was joined by the Duke of York at his holiday home Balmoral Castle earlier this week, marking his first reunion with Andrew since the release of latter's scathing biography.

While envisioning Andrew's summer holiday alongside the King, the Royal expert Jennie Bond confirmed that the York family is staying at the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge. 

Analysing if the cancer-stricken monarch will use this annual break as an opportunity to confront Andrew on the bombshell claims made by Andrew Lownie in controversial book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York.

"I very much doubt that the King has read Andrew Lownie's book about the Duke, but he will have been made aware of its content," Jennie told Mirror. 

She continued, "You would imagine that the Balmoral holiday would give the two brothers the chance to sit down and talk about the damage all the allegations against the Duke have done." 

The royal expert claimed, "But, years of reporting on the Royal Family have taught me that they are sometimes quite strange in their dealings with one another." 

"And it may be that they will just politely get on with enjoying the traditional break they have had as brothers for so many decades, and avoid the elephant in the room," she added.

