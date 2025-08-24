Prince Harry faces renewed scrutiny over US visa application

Prince Harry has reportedly been facing visa application scrutiny as Donald Trump’s administration might make documents public.
As per reports, the Trump administration has turned up more than 1,000 documents on his file. It might even make some documents and records public.
As per The Sun, court records show 1,007 papers on the Duke of Sussex were found at the US Department of State, which handles visa applications.
The legal documents also showed there are 517 “potentially responsive records” from the Bureau of Consular Affairs.
A judge in Washington will review the legal documents to determine what should be made public.
The administration’s new move came after a US think-tank Heritage Foundation sued the Department of State to gain access to Prince Harry's immigration records.
Heritage Foundation claims that the Duke of Sussex has misrepresented his past drug use on his U.S. visa application.
Samuel Dewey, Heritage Foundation’s lawyer, said the number of papers on Harry “shows they are monitoring him pretty closely.”
He added, “I think we’re going to see documents from Harry talking about the case, but other material may be withheld. Then it will be up to politicians whether that decision is overruled.”
This lawsuits has ignited rumors that Donald Trump could deport Harry, who left the UK in 2020 with Meghan Markle.