Home / Royal

Prince Harry faces renewed scrutiny over US visa application

Prince Harry’s US visa records to be made public under new threat from Donald Trump’s administration


Prince Harry has reportedly been facing visa application scrutiny as Donald Trump’s administration might make documents public.

As per reports, the Trump administration has turned up more than 1,000 documents on his file. It might even make some documents and records public.

As per The Sun, court records show 1,007 papers on the Duke of Sussex were found at the US Department of State, which handles visa applications.

The legal documents also showed there are 517 “potentially responsive records” from the Bureau of Consular Affairs.

A judge in Washington will review the legal documents to determine what should be made public.

The administration’s new move came after a US think-tank Heritage Foundation sued the Department of State to gain access to Prince Harry's immigration records.

Heritage Foundation claims that the Duke of Sussex has misrepresented his past drug use on his U.S. visa application.

Samuel Dewey, Heritage Foundation’s lawyer, said the number of papers on Harry “shows they are monitoring him pretty closely.”

He added, “I think we’re going to see documents from Harry talking about the case, but other material may be withheld. Then it will be up to politicians whether that decision is overruled.”

This lawsuits has ignited rumors that Donald Trump could deport Harry, who left the UK in 2020 with Meghan Markle.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry, King Charles’ peace talks collapse due to leaked London meeting

Prince Harry, King Charles’ peace talks collapse due to leaked London meeting
The Duke of Sussex ‘livid’ as reconciliation with King Charles erupts in fresh accusations

Prince Harry, King Charles to reunite in UK amid rumors of mending ties

Prince Harry, King Charles to reunite in UK amid rumors of mending ties
King Charles, Prince Harry initially sparked reconciliation rumors after their representatives quietly met each other in London

Will King Charles confront Prince Andrew during Balmoral holiday?

Will King Charles confront Prince Andrew during Balmoral holiday?
Prince Andrew joined King Charles III at Balmoral Castle earlier this week with Sarah Ferguson

Prince Harry wins praise for subtle olive branch to King Charles

Prince Harry wins praise for subtle olive branch to King Charles
The Duke of Sussex’s latest move could lead to a future 'truce' with King Charles

King Charles ensures no 'awkward' encounter between Kate, William and Andrew

King Charles ensures no 'awkward' encounter between Kate, William and Andrew
King Charles III makes strategic move to avoid Kate Middleton, Prince William's meeting with Andrew at Balmoral Castle

Queen Sonja bestows prestigious singing awards to aspiring young talents

Queen Sonja bestows prestigious singing awards to aspiring young talents
The Queen of Norway presents awards to winners of Queen Sonja Singing Competition 2025

Mike Tindall reveals defining moment when he met with Zara Tindall

Mike Tindall reveals defining moment when he met with Zara Tindall
Mike Tindall reflected on the fateful meeting that began his love story with Zara Tindall

Sarah Ferguson introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein?

Sarah Ferguson introduced Prince Andrew to Jeffrey Epstein?
Ghislaine Maxwell makes bombshell accusations against Sarah Ferguson in new document

Prince William shares big message after Harry's surfing video: 'good luck'

Prince William shares big message after Harry's surfing video: 'good luck'
The Prince of Wales issues first statement after Meghan Markle drops Prince Harry's new video

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton dishes on simple marriage rule

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton dishes on simple marriage rule
James Middleton share a glimpse into family life with his wife, Alizée, during a scenic Alpine outing

Sarah Ferguson ‘liked’ Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell drops bombshell

Sarah Ferguson ‘liked’ Jeffrey Epstein? Ghislaine Maxwell drops bombshell
Convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell makes shocking claims against Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson in new transcripts

Kate Middleton given rare permission by Queen in memorable Balmoral visit

Kate Middleton given rare permission by Queen in memorable Balmoral visit
The Princess of Wales likely to enjoy quiet summer break with Prince William and kids at Balmoral Castle, Scotland