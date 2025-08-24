Prince Harry, King Charles to reunite in UK amid rumors of mending ties 

Prince Harry has reportedly scheduled to make a return to his homeland, the United Kingdom, in late September this year.
The Duke of Sussex is also planning to meet with his estranged father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, during his upcoming tour.
According to GB News, he is apparently returning to Britain after receiving an invitation from the WellChild Awards ceremony, where His Majesty is also expected to attend the prestigious event.
However, Buckingham Palace has not confirmed the King's presence at the awards gala.
On the other hand, the youngest son of King Charles will attend the charity's 20th annual awards as patron, where he will pay a heartfelt tribute to young people who are facing serious health challenges.
The father-of-two will not be accompanied by his life partner, Meghan Markle, and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, during his forthcoming visit.
It is worth noting that this report follows a month after Prince Harry and King Charles’ representatives secretly met in London.
The spokespersons for the monarch and the Duke were spotted chatting at an al fresco in July this year, sparking a possible reconciliation between the estranged father-son duo.
Despite the several olive branch reports, neither Prince Harry nor King Charles III has officially commented on these rumours.