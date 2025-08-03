Home / Royal

Prince Harry finally addresses infamous Prince Andrew punch rumors

Prince Harry sets record straight on getting into a physical fight with his estrange uncle Prince Andrew


Prince Harry has finally broken silence on infamous rumors that he punched his uncle Prince Andrew.

The Duke of Sussex recently clarified that back in the days he did not engage in a violent fight with the Duke of York.

After the release of an extract of a new book, The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Harry’s representative gave an exclusive statement to HELLO!

The statement read, “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

About Prince Harry, Prince Andrew fight rumors:

The book claims that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew got into a physical altercation in 2013 over "something Andrew said behind Harry’s back.”

Andrew’s harsh words instigated Meghan Markle’s husband before “punches were thrown.”

As per the extract from Andrew Lownie’s book, the Duke of Sussex left the Duke of York "with a bloody nose.”

For those unversed, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father and Harry, 40, were last spotted together in May 2023 for the coronation of King Charles III.

