‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ shooting finally kicks off in Glasgow with Tom Holland and Zendaya

Tom Holland's stunt double films bold scene for ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Tom Holland's stunt double was spotted filming a daring scene in Glasgow for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Avengers:Endgame star and the Dune actress are set to reprise their roles for the upcoming sequel of Spider-Man.

As per Daily Mail, a stunt double for Tom, 29, was seen strapped to the roof of a moving vehicle in the UK.

Action-filled stunts were shot after rigorous rehearsals to ensure precision and safety before filming the intense scenes.

The Sun reported that producers of the movie initially planned to shot in Liverpool but changed the location following the devastating parade crash in May 26, which left 109 people injured.

“There were discussions about whether it was appropriate to stage big stunts, including car chases and explosions, in light of the awful incident,” a source told the media outlet.

According to the reports, Tom and Zendaya have also landed in the UK to shoot their respective scenes.

Moreover, the British actor gave fans a first glimpse of his new costume on Saturday night.

His costume consisted of brighter color palette and oversized spider insignia.

The most awaited film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set to release in theaters on July 31, 2026.

