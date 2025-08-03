Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa hits dance floor with fiancé Callum Turner to celebrate big milestone

The 'Levitating' singer has been granted a citizenship of her native country, the Republic of Kosovo


Dua Lipa is celebrating her big milestone by cozying up to fiancé Callum Turner!

On Friday, August 1, the Levitating singer who was born to Kosovan-Albanian parents in London was granted a citizenship of her native country, the Republic of Kosovo by President Vjosa Osmani.

To celebrate the joyous news, Dua partied the night away with Callum at the three-day Sunny Hill Festival, which she organizes with her father Dukagjin Lipa.

The 27-year-old singer took to her Instagram account to share sizzling glimpses into her celebration night.

“Got my citizenship the night before and then partied hard at @sunnyhillfestival the night after!!!! @officialfatboyslim !!!!! lovinggggg lifeeee,” she wrote in the caption.

In one of the photos, Dua could be seen sitting on Callum’s lap as he wrapped his hand around her head while another showed the singer dancing with a group of friends.

The carousel also featured a stunning selfie of the One Kiss singer as she flaunted her citizenship with a wide smile.

“It completes the duality I have always had within. I love this country and this means so much to me and my family,” Dua said in a statement after receiving the citizenship.

Dua Lipa now holds citizenship for Britain, Kosovo and Albania as well, which was granted in 2022 by President Bajram Begaj.

