Princess Kate, Prince William set to take ‘hard’ decision for kids’ sake

Prince William and Kate Middleton plan to raise their children with ‘normal’ upbringing


Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly taking a “hard to imagine" decision for the sake of their kids.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are seemingly planning to move from Adelaide Cottage to a larger property since their children are growing up.

William and Kate have spent the last three years with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a four-bedroom house, Adelaide Cottage, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A royal expert Jennie Bond discussed the royal couple's commitment to providing their children with a more ordinary childhood.

She told Mirror, “William and Catherine have been so set on giving their children a more 'normal' upbringing than royal youngsters before them that it's hard to imagine them wanting to move to what is, in effect, a castle — albeit it a relatively small one.”

The expert added, "However, it may well be that they feel they are outgrowing Adelaide Cottage – four bedrooms for a family of five doesn't leave much room for visiting relatives or friends, or for kids' sleepovers."

As per the report, Princess Kate and Prince William “will have their children's happiness at heart” while making the big decision.

To date, the future King and Queen have not publicly commented on plans to move out.

