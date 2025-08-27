Home / Royal

Princess Kate’s brother James joins Royal Family in major celebration

James Middleton pays tribute to his late pet with an emotional message on International Dog’s Day

Princess Kate’s brother James joins Royal Family in major celebration

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has joined the British Royal Family to mark a special day.

On Tuesday, 26, the British entrepreneur posted an “emotional” message on Instagram to celebrate International Dog’s Day.

He posted a sculpture of his late pet Ella to honor the dog.

James penned, “Today, my thoughts are with Ella. As it's international dog day I thought I would share with you a beautiful sculpture of Ella by the incredibly talented Stephen Pettifer of @coadestudio.”

He added, “I was so emotional when I first saw her 'she's home' I cried. Photos are amazing to treasure but this sculpture captures her in a way no photo ever has.”

Ella was James's first pup, whom he once credited for helping him through dark times.

Kate’s younger brother noted, “Inigo is captivated by her saying 'bonjour' every time he passes her So even if a dog has gone, we can always celebrate them especially on international dogs day #internationaldogday”

The late pet sadly passed away in January 2023 after battling a short illness.

James’ heartwarming message came after King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated the National Dog’s Day.

To mark the special day, Buckingham Palace released pictures of key royals including Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Prince Albert and King Edward with their beloved pets.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle reacts to Taylor Swift engagement as singer re-steals her thunder

Meghan Markle reacts to Taylor Swift engagement as singer re-steals her thunder
Taylor Swift recently left Meghan Markle furious by taking ‘all the oxygen out’ of her major comeback

Sarah Ferguson pens emotional message as Prince Andrew braces for new scandal

Sarah Ferguson pens emotional message as Prince Andrew braces for new scandal
The Duchess of York shared the touching message amid her ex-husband Prince Andrew set to face fresh scandal

Prince Harry gives huge surprise to Meghan Markle after show release

Prince Harry gives huge surprise to Meghan Markle after show release
Meghan Markle shares delightful video revealing ‘morning surprise’ from husband Prince Harry

Royal couple makes surprise marriage announcement, first wedding photo

Royal couple makes surprise marriage announcement, first wedding photo
Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck and Ugen Choden Namgyel tied the knot at the Dechencholing Palace

Norwegian Royal Family celebrates major milestone with young pupils

Norwegian Royal Family celebrates major milestone with young pupils
Queen Sonja and the Crown Prince couple participate in games and face painting with school students as they mark special occasion

Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle's show as it exposes her ‘hypocrisy'

Prince Harry snubs Meghan Markle's show as it exposes her ‘hypocrisy'
The Duchess of Sussex drew criticism as she dropped the second season of 'With love, Meghan'

Kate lauded for ‘strengthening’ William as Meghan ‘rub salt’ on Harry’s wounds

Kate lauded for ‘strengthening’ William as Meghan ‘rub salt’ on Harry’s wounds
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘reopening’ and ‘rubbing salt’ into Prince Harry’d old wounds amid Royal rift

Meghan Markle speaks on emotional turmoil after major split: ‘I was not well’

Meghan Markle speaks on emotional turmoil after major split: ‘I was not well’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle parted ways from the British Royal Family five years ago

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Meghan called royal life 'inauthentic'

Buckingham Palace breaks silence after Meghan called royal life 'inauthentic'
Royal Family shares meaningful message after Meghan Markle's fresh dig at life as The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle reveals downside of being 'Duchess' in bombshell interview

Meghan Markle reveals downside of being 'Duchess' in bombshell interview
Meghan Markle takes a jab at her 'inauthentic' life as Duchess of Sussex before leaving UK

King Abdullah holds crucial talks with Uzbekistan President during royal trip

King Abdullah holds crucial talks with Uzbekistan President during royal trip
His Majesty began his official visit to Uzbekistan earlier this week and is scheduled to return to Jordan over the weekend

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’

King Frederik, Queen Mary conclude ‘eventful day in Frederikshavn’
Queen Mary and King Frederik receive warm welcome upon their arrival at Hanstholm Harbour