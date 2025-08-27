Princess Kate’s brother James joins Royal Family in major celebration

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has joined the British Royal Family to mark a special day.
On Tuesday, 26, the British entrepreneur posted an “emotional” message on Instagram to celebrate International Dog’s Day.
He posted a sculpture of his late pet Ella to honor the dog.
James penned, “Today, my thoughts are with Ella. As it's international dog day I thought I would share with you a beautiful sculpture of Ella by the incredibly talented Stephen Pettifer of @coadestudio.”
He added, “I was so emotional when I first saw her 'she's home' I cried. Photos are amazing to treasure but this sculpture captures her in a way no photo ever has.”
Ella was James's first pup, whom he once credited for helping him through dark times.
Kate’s younger brother noted, “Inigo is captivated by her saying 'bonjour' every time he passes her So even if a dog has gone, we can always celebrate them especially on international dogs day #internationaldogday”
The late pet sadly passed away in January 2023 after battling a short illness.
James’ heartwarming message came after King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated the National Dog’s Day.
To mark the special day, Buckingham Palace released pictures of key royals including Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Prince Albert and King Edward with their beloved pets.