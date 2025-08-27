Home / Royal

King Abdullah arrives in Kazakhstan after two-day state-visit to Uzbekistan

The Hashemite monarch began his royal trip to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan earlier this week

King Abdullah II has concluded his two-day official state visit to Uzbekistan and landed safely in Kazakhstan for a royal trip. 

His Majesty was welcomed by Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport on Tuesday night, August 26. 

The Royal Hashemite Court took its official Instagram handle to share an exclusive glimpse of the King arriving at the former Soviet republic for his next royal tour. 

"His Majesty King Abdullah II is received by #Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport #Jordan," they stated in the caption.

Shortly after holding crucial talks with the Uzbekistan President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on Tuesday, Abdullah headed towards Kazakhstan to attend events to encourage the commercial ties between Kazakhstan and Jordon. 

The official authorities of Astana have announced that they are tightening security as the Jordanian King arrived in the country.

According to the official website of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "high-level negotiations will be held" during the two-day visit of the monarch.

The purpose of the meeting is to strengthen Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. 

For those unaware, King Abdullah II began his official international visits to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on Monday, August 25.

The 63-year-old King of Jordan will return to his homeland on Wednesday night, August 27, after attending a crucial meeting with the officials in Kazakhstan. 

