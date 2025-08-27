Prince William, Princess Kate give royal nod to Taylor Swift's engagement news

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to have followed Meghan Markle's lead in reacting to Taylor Swift's engagement news.
On Tuesday, August 26, the Prince and Princess of Wales were among the high-profile figures to "like" the Grammy winner’s announcement on Instagram.
Travis Kelce proposed to his girlfriend Taylor, almost two years after their relationship.
In the joint engagement post, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can be seen getting down on one knee in front of the Love Story singer.
Taylor and Travis penned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
After the news broke, William and Kate's official Instagram account showed its support by liking the post.
The Prince of Wales, 43, has met the pop icon in-person on at least two occasions.
Last summer, he attended Taylor’s Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium alongside his eldest children, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, ten.
The future King also grooved to her hit single Shake It Off at the concert.
Later on, Kensington Palace posted a photo of the royal trio taking a selfie with Taylor backstage ahead of the show.
William and Kate’s royal nod to the Love Story hitmaker came amid their annual stay at Balmoral in Scotland with King Charles and Queen Camilla.