Amber Heard wraps acting comeback with message to supporters

Amber Heard has expressed the gratitude to her supporters as she wraps her latest acting project following the highly publicized fallout from her legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman star took to her Instagram on Saturday to thank her fans as she wraps her final performance of her play Spirit of the People.
In a shared post, she posed with multiple bouquets of flowers along with a sentimental caption.
Heard noted in a caption, “Thank you to all of my fans and supporters for making this already unforgettable weekend so much more beautiful.”
The Drive Angry starlet noted, “The flowers won’t last forever but the memories of all the love and support I received through this will.”
Heard was recently busy performing at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts.
Notably, the Never Back Down star made a sensational return to acting last month, after welcoming her twins in May and her widely publicized defamation trial with ex Johnny Depp.
After making her way back into the public eye, Heard was cast as Genevieve in Jeremy O. Harris' stage production.
Previously, she was married to Pirates of The Caribbean star from 2015 to 2017, and they were involved in a high-profile defamation trial in 2022.
Following, the trial was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, which she argued she didn't have.