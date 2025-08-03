Home / Entertainment

Shakira amps up anticipation with special message ahead of LA concerts

The ‘Waka Waka’ crooner is set to perform two concerts at SoFi Stadium as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Shakira amps up anticipation with special message ahead of LA concerts
Shakira amps up anticipation with special message ahead of LA concerts

Shakira is all set to bring her star power to Los Angeles!

With a special message penned in a new Instagram post on Saturday, August 2, the 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter fueled anticipation among her die-hard fans for the upcoming LA concerts.

The Waka Waka hitmaker is scheduled to thrill her fans with power-packed performances at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, on August 4 and 5, as part of her smash hit Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

In her delightful post, Shakira shared a three-slide carousel featuring two photos and a video of herself at the stadium ahead of the highly anticipated shows.

She penned a special note to amp up anticipation among fans, expressing, “What a treat to be performing @sofistadium for 2 consecutive nights! #LMYNLWorldTour.”

The Hips Don’t Lie singer’s delightful gallery of snaps opened with a photo showing her at the famous stadium in a cropped white T-shirt and light blue denim.

She finished her casual yet chic look with a white cap, coordinating sunglasses, and styled her hair in trendy braids.

The second slide featured a video featuring Shakira joyfully exploring SoFi Stadium as she checked the venue prior to the thrilling concerts.

Read more :

Entertainment

Liam Gallagher receives support by ex-wife Nicole Appleton at Oasis show

Liam Gallagher receives support by ex-wife Nicole Appleton at Oasis show
Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton, who parted ways in 2014, share a 24-year-old son Gene

Nicole Kidman praises Sandra Bullock’s support on ‘Practical Magic 2’ set

Nicole Kidman praises Sandra Bullock’s support on ‘Practical Magic 2’ set
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman teamed up for the sequel of 'Practical Magic' after more than 25 years later

Jason Momoa celebrated his 46th birthday on ‘Dune: Part Three’ set

Jason Momoa celebrated his 46th birthday on ‘Dune: Part Three’ set
'Dune: Part Three', starring Timothée Chalamet, is expected to arrive in theaters in December next year

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz renew wedding vows in intimate ceremony

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz renew wedding vows in intimate ceremony
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham ‘honored’ the ‘love and commitment they’ve built together’ in romantic ceremony

Orlando Bloom hilariously reacts to Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau dating buzz

Orlando Bloom hilariously reacts to Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau dating buzz
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who share a daughter, confirmed the end of their engagement in early July

Alix Earle speaks about her relationship with Alex Cooper

Alix Earle speaks about her relationship with Alex Cooper
Alix Earle seemingly opened up about growing rumour over her feud with Alex Cooper

Sydney Sweeney shares first post amid ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney shares first post amid ad backlash
The 'Euphoria' star made a rare return to social media after facing an intense backlash

Justin Bieber gives rare look lnside $26M Beverly Hills mansion with Hailey

Justin Bieber gives rare look lnside $26M Beverly Hills mansion with Hailey
'Baby' singer shared a glimpse inside the $26 million Beverly Hills mansion which he shared with his wife Hailey