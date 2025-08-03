Shakira amps up anticipation with special message ahead of LA concerts

Shakira is all set to bring her star power to Los Angeles!
With a special message penned in a new Instagram post on Saturday, August 2, the 48-year-old Colombian singer-songwriter fueled anticipation among her die-hard fans for the upcoming LA concerts.
The Waka Waka hitmaker is scheduled to thrill her fans with power-packed performances at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, on August 4 and 5, as part of her smash hit Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.
In her delightful post, Shakira shared a three-slide carousel featuring two photos and a video of herself at the stadium ahead of the highly anticipated shows.
She penned a special note to amp up anticipation among fans, expressing, “What a treat to be performing @sofistadium for 2 consecutive nights! #LMYNLWorldTour.”
The Hips Don’t Lie singer’s delightful gallery of snaps opened with a photo showing her at the famous stadium in a cropped white T-shirt and light blue denim.
She finished her casual yet chic look with a white cap, coordinating sunglasses, and styled her hair in trendy braids.
The second slide featured a video featuring Shakira joyfully exploring SoFi Stadium as she checked the venue prior to the thrilling concerts.